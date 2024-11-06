Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Resolution Sparks Heated Assembly Debate

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly passed a resolution requesting the restoration of the region's special status, despite BJP protests. The resolution, which sparked uproar and protests, was eventually passed through a voice vote. The move fulfills a manifesto promise of the ruling NC, causing political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 06-11-2024 14:50 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 14:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly witnessed tumultuous scenes on Wednesday as it passed a resolution urging the Centre to restore the special status of the region, despite fierce opposition from BJP members. The resolution was passed without debate, amid noisy protests and document tearing by BJP legislators.

BJP members opposed the resolution vehemently, claiming it was improperly introduced. In contrast, members of the ruling NC and allies supported the resolution, viewing it as a step towards fulfilling a manifesto promise. The Assembly, disrupted repeatedly by the chaos, was adjourned numerous times throughout the day.

The action reignites political tensions surrounding the 2019 abrogation of Article 370, which had granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The resolution's passage was hailed as historic by its supporters, while the BJP labeled it an act of collusion. Ultimately, the raucous session was adjourned with unresolved disputes simmering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

