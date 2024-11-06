Trump's Triumph Ushers in a Promised 'Golden Age' for America

In a landmark result, Donald Trump has all but secured the presidency with 267 electoral votes, outpacing Kamala Harris who secured 224. The battleground state of Pennsylvania proved pivotal in Trump's success, edging him three votes short of the required 270-mark.

Trump's promise of ushering in a 'golden age' for the U.S. was delivered to his supporters at the Palm Beach Convention Centre, Florida. Accompanied by his family and Vice President-elect J D Vance, Trump praised his team for their unwavering support throughout the campaign.

Critically, Trump's victory has been positioned as one of the greatest political movements, with implications reaching far beyond U.S. borders. Although Kamala Harris has yet to concede, Trump's administration remains focused on addressing illegal immigration and economic recovery plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)