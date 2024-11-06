European Leaders' Mixed Reactions as Trump Claims Victory

French President Emmanuel Macron extended cautious congratulations to Donald Trump following his self-declared victory in the U.S. presidential election. Macron, alongside other European Union leaders, expressed willingness to cooperate but stressed the importance of safeguarding Europe's interests and values.

European leaders are apprehensive about a potential Trump return to the White House, especially considering his critical stance on NATO, ambivalent view of Ukraine's conflict with Russia, and controversial climate policies. Despite this, Macron swiftly reached out to foster amiable relations, emphasizing collaboration for prosperity and peace.

Tensions loom over European trade as Trump proposes a 10% tariff on imports, threatening global supply chains. Economists predict European earnings could falter amid reignited trade conflicts. Meanwhile, nationalist and far-right leaders across Europe were quick to celebrate Trump's self-proclaimed triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)