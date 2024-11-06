Tense Diplomatic Tides: Russia's Watchful Eye on Trump
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 06-11-2024 15:10 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 15:07 IST
Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that Vladimir Putin is not planning to congratulate Donald Trump on his election victory, emphasizing the United States' unfriendly reputation toward Russia.
Peskov noted that Moscow is vigilantly monitoring and analyzing statements from American politicians about Russia.
He described the current bilateral relations as historically low, implying that any further deterioration is unlikely. Peskov expressed hope for a potential shift in U.S. foreign policy with Trump's inauguration in January.
(With inputs from agencies.)
