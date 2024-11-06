Left Menu

Tense Diplomatic Tides: Russia's Watchful Eye on Trump

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov revealed that Vladimir Putin has no immediate plans to congratulate Donald Trump on his election win. Highlighting America's unfriendly stance, Peskov emphasized that Russia is closely monitoring U.S. political statements. He described bilateral relations as severely strained, with hopes for policy shifts in January.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that Vladimir Putin is not planning to congratulate Donald Trump on his election victory, emphasizing the United States' unfriendly reputation toward Russia.

Peskov noted that Moscow is vigilantly monitoring and analyzing statements from American politicians about Russia.

He described the current bilateral relations as historically low, implying that any further deterioration is unlikely. Peskov expressed hope for a potential shift in U.S. foreign policy with Trump's inauguration in January.

