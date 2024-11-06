Left Menu

Donald Trump Declares 'Golden Age' as Election Victory Looms

Donald Trump claimed victory in the presidential election, promising a 'golden age' for America. With 267 electoral votes against Kamala Harris's 224, his triumph was secured by winning Pennsylvania. Trump emphasized a historic political movement and aims to unite the country and deliver prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-11-2024 15:20 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 15:20 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Donald Trump on Wednesday proclaimed the dawn of a 'golden age' for America as he appeared set to clinch a presidential win. With 267 electoral votes confirmed by the Associated Press against Kamala Harris's 224, Trump is merely three votes away from victory.

His win was effectively guaranteed after securing Pennsylvania, a key battleground state with 19 electoral votes. Major networks, led by Fox News, announced Trump's victory soon thereafter. In a speech at the Palm Beach Convention Centre, Trump thanked supporters and hailed a movement like never before in American history.

Trump, 78, praised his Vice President-elect J.D. Vance and promised a resurgence for the country. He urged unity, pledging to fight for every citizen. Despite Harris not yet conceding, Trump remained focused on his victory, characterizing it as historic and promising to lead the nation into an era of safety and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

