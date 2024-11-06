Left Menu

Tragic Toll in Lebanon: Civil Defence Responds to Israeli Airstrikes

Lebanon's Civil Defence recovered 30 bodies from a building struck by Israel. The airstrike, without warning, occurred amidst ongoing clashes with Hezbollah. Lebanese fatalities exceed 3,000 since September, following the start of the Israeli-Hamas war. Civil unrest continues as diplomatic tensions rise in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 06-11-2024 15:57 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 15:22 IST
Tragic Toll in Lebanon: Civil Defence Responds to Israeli Airstrikes
Israeli air strikes Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Israel

Lebanon's Civil Defence has recovered 30 bodies from the rubble of an apartment building struck by Israel on Tuesday night. The attack came swiftly and without any prior warning, leaving ongoing search efforts to grapple with uncertainty over the number of potential survivors or bodies still trapped.

The airstrike targeted a largely unhit area, marking an intensification in a conflict that began after Palestinian militants stormed southern Israel on October 7, 2023, sparking the Israel-Hamas war. The ongoing hostility with Hezbollah has seen Israeli forces conduct aerial bombardments, resulting in the deaths of more than 3,000 people in Lebanon.

Despite Israel's assertion of targeting Hezbollah military installations, civilian casualties remain significant. Political strains continue as Israel's internal shake-ups see the dismissal of Defence Minister Yoav Gallant. Meanwhile, war persists on multiple fronts, pushing thousands to flee the increasingly volatile region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024