Tragic Toll in Lebanon: Civil Defence Responds to Israeli Airstrikes

Lebanon's Civil Defence has recovered 30 bodies from the rubble of an apartment building struck by Israel on Tuesday night. The attack came swiftly and without any prior warning, leaving ongoing search efforts to grapple with uncertainty over the number of potential survivors or bodies still trapped.

The airstrike targeted a largely unhit area, marking an intensification in a conflict that began after Palestinian militants stormed southern Israel on October 7, 2023, sparking the Israel-Hamas war. The ongoing hostility with Hezbollah has seen Israeli forces conduct aerial bombardments, resulting in the deaths of more than 3,000 people in Lebanon.

Despite Israel's assertion of targeting Hezbollah military installations, civilian casualties remain significant. Political strains continue as Israel's internal shake-ups see the dismissal of Defence Minister Yoav Gallant. Meanwhile, war persists on multiple fronts, pushing thousands to flee the increasingly volatile region.

(With inputs from agencies.)