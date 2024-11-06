Left Menu

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Faces Allegations in MUDA Case

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has faced questioning by the Lokayukta police regarding allegations of illegal land allotment involving his wife. He asserts his innocence, claiming that the accusations are politically motivated and insists the matter will be resolved in court.

In Karnataka's political landscape, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has become embroiled in the MUDA land allotment controversy. Facing allegations of illegal allocations to his wife, Parvathi B M, the CM has maintained his innocence during an interrogation by the Lokayukta police.

Accused in an FIR by the Lokayukta police, Siddaramaiah responded to questions regarding the allocation of 14 sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority. "Everything has happened legally," he claimed, dismissing the allegations as politically motivated.

The Lokayukta inquiry comes amid calls from opposition parties like BJP and JD(S) for a more extensive CBI investigation. Siddaramaiah questioned these demands, emphasizing the independent nature of the Lokayukta's investigation.

