Amit Shah Slams RJD Over 'Jungle Raj' Allegations During Rally

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a severe critique of the RJD during a recent public address, alleging that Bihar suffered under a 'jungle raj' during the Lalu-Rabri administration.

Shah accused RJD leader Lalu Prasad of failing to advance the rural economy, claiming that numerous industries, including sugar mills, were closed during the RJD's rule. The tenure, he said, was marked by violence and corruption, including the fodder scam. According to Shah, Bihar's citizens reject the return of these tumultuous times and expressed confidence that the NDA will secure a resounding victory in the forthcoming assembly elections.

The Home Minister further contrasted the financial allocations made to Bihar during different regimes, asserting that the BJP-led NDA provided significantly more funds than the previous UPA government. Meanwhile, Shah announced several infrastructural projects amounting to over Rs 800 crore, aimed at bolstering development in Bihar.

