Referendum Rivals: U.S. States Decide Abortion Rights Amid National Debate

U.S. states voted on referendums expanding abortion rights, with Florida, Nebraska, and South Dakota rejecting measures while others like Missouri and Arizona approved them. Anti-abortion groups celebrate victories, while abortion rights advocates plan to challenge. The Supreme Court's 2022 decision influenced these crucial state votes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 16:20 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 15:43 IST
Kamala Harris Image Credit: Wikipedia

In a significant series of referendums, U.S. voters took to the polls in various states to cast their ballots on measures concerning abortion rights. Florida, Nebraska, and South Dakota handed anti-abortion advocates their first victories since the U.S. Supreme Court revoked the constitutional right to abortion last year.

In Florida, a proposal to amend the state constitution to safeguard abortion rights was defeated, as projected by Edison Research, with the measure hovering below the 60% approval threshold. Nebraska voters approved a 12-week abortion ban while rejecting a measure that would have secured abortion access in the state constitution.

Conversely, states like Missouri and Arizona saw their voters approve amendments guaranteeing abortion rights, marking a new chapter in the ongoing battle where state-level decisions continue to shape abortion policies following the Supreme Court's landmark overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022.

