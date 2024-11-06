Referendum Rivals: U.S. States Decide Abortion Rights Amid National Debate

In a significant series of referendums, U.S. voters took to the polls in various states to cast their ballots on measures concerning abortion rights. Florida, Nebraska, and South Dakota handed anti-abortion advocates their first victories since the U.S. Supreme Court revoked the constitutional right to abortion last year.

In Florida, a proposal to amend the state constitution to safeguard abortion rights was defeated, as projected by Edison Research, with the measure hovering below the 60% approval threshold. Nebraska voters approved a 12-week abortion ban while rejecting a measure that would have secured abortion access in the state constitution.

Conversely, states like Missouri and Arizona saw their voters approve amendments guaranteeing abortion rights, marking a new chapter in the ongoing battle where state-level decisions continue to shape abortion policies following the Supreme Court's landmark overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)