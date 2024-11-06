Left Menu

Russia-North Korea Alliance Strengthens Amid Global Tensions

The Russian parliament's upper house ratified a treaty with North Korea ensuring mutual military assistance. This move aligns with US reports of North Korean troop deployment to Russia, escalating concerns about military collaboration. Pyongyang's missile tests further highlight tensions as North Korea supports Russian actions in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 06-11-2024 16:22 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 15:52 IST
  • Russian Federation

The Russian Federation Council has ratified a treaty with North Korea, formalizing mutual military support between the two nations. This decision follows the State Duma's ratification on October 24.

Amid growing international concern, the US has confirmed the deployment of 10,000 North Korean troops to Russia's Kursk region. This marks a significant military collaboration between Moscow and Pyongyang post-Cold War, particularly with potential North Korean involvement in the Ukraine conflict.

Both Russia and North Korea have responded cautiously to allegations regarding troop deployment, maintaining that their cooperation abides by international law. North Korea's missile tests continue as the global community watches closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

