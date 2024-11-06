Russia-North Korea Alliance Strengthens Amid Global Tensions

The Russian Federation Council has ratified a treaty with North Korea, formalizing mutual military support between the two nations. This decision follows the State Duma's ratification on October 24.

Amid growing international concern, the US has confirmed the deployment of 10,000 North Korean troops to Russia's Kursk region. This marks a significant military collaboration between Moscow and Pyongyang post-Cold War, particularly with potential North Korean involvement in the Ukraine conflict.

Both Russia and North Korea have responded cautiously to allegations regarding troop deployment, maintaining that their cooperation abides by international law. North Korea's missile tests continue as the global community watches closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)