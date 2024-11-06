Left Menu

Donald Trump's Triumphant Return to the White House

Donald Trump has been elected as the 47th president of the United States, marking a significant political comeback. His victory follows a controversial past and is characterized by aggressive political tactics and divisive rhetoric. Trump aims to dramatically reshape government policy and address perceived adversaries.

Updated: 06-11-2024 16:13 IST
Donald Trump has achieved a remarkable political comeback as he was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday. This victory follows his refusal to accept defeat in the previous election, participation in sparking a violent Capitol insurrection, conviction on felony charges, and surviving two assassination attempts.

Securing a crucial win in Wisconsin, Trump garnered the 270 electoral votes necessary to claim the presidency once again. His controversial campaigning, marked by personal attacks on Democrat Kamala Harris and alarmist views on immigration, resonated with a significant portion of the electorate, especially among men.

In his victory speech, Trump promised to transform the federal government and seek retribution against adversaries, asserting he had won with an "unprecedented and powerful mandate." The deeply polarised nation now faces a presidency poised on aggressive policy reforms and conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

