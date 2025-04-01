Controversy Erupts over Hyderabad Land Auction 'Deforestation and Politics'

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, has condemned the Telangana government's alleged move to auction 400 acres of land in Hyderabad's Kancha Gachibowli, which he claims falls within a designated forest zone.

A statement released on Tuesday cited a Supreme Court ruling forbidding the clearance of forest land without central approval. Kumar highlighted an ongoing High Court case related to this land, filed by the Vata Foundation, with a directive for the state to respond by April 7.

Accusing the government of neglecting court orders and promoting deforestation under the guise of land leveling, Kumar warned that selling such lands for profit is unacceptable. He also criticized the Congress-led administration, demanding the state's immediate withdrawal from this scheme, as public frustration mounts.

The situation escalated when BJP MLAs were detained outside Hyderguda's MLA quarters while attempting to visit the disputed area. In the backdrop, Hyderabad Central University has refuted claims of a land survey on its premises related to this incident, dismissing them as baseless.

(With inputs from agencies.)