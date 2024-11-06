Ramaphosa's Congratulations to Trump: A New Chapter in US-South Africa Relations
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulated Donald Trump on winning the U.S. election via social media. Ramaphosa expressed eagerness to strengthen the cooperative and beneficial partnership between the two nations, highlighting the importance of collaboration across various sectors.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 06-11-2024 17:13 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 17:13 IST
- Country:
- South Africa
In a significant diplomatic gesture, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa extended his congratulations to Donald Trump following his victory in the U.S. election.
This acknowledgment came through a post on the social media platform X, underscoring the importance of international relations.
Ramaphosa emphasized his commitment to continuing the productive partnership between South Africa and the United States, expressing optimism about future collaborations across various domains.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India values close cooperation within BRICS which has emerged as an important platform for dialogue and discussion: PM Modi.
All our efforts give priority to humanity; India is ready to provide all possible cooperation in times to come: PM Modi on Ukraine conflict.
Delhi Battles Diesel: Environment Minister Seeks State Cooperation
Pfizer Reaches 1 Billion Pneumococcal Vaccine Doses Supplied Through Gavi Partnership
Our annual summit in July resulted in strengthening cooperation in every field: PM Modi during talks with Russian President Putin in Kazan.