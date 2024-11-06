Left Menu

Ramaphosa's Congratulations to Trump: A New Chapter in US-South Africa Relations

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulated Donald Trump on winning the U.S. election via social media. Ramaphosa expressed eagerness to strengthen the cooperative and beneficial partnership between the two nations, highlighting the importance of collaboration across various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 06-11-2024 17:13 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 17:13 IST
In a significant diplomatic gesture, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa extended his congratulations to Donald Trump following his victory in the U.S. election.

This acknowledgment came through a post on the social media platform X, underscoring the importance of international relations.

Ramaphosa emphasized his commitment to continuing the productive partnership between South Africa and the United States, expressing optimism about future collaborations across various domains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

