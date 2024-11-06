Mexico's Balancing Act: Navigating Trump's Return

Mexico faces significant diplomatic challenges with Donald Trump back in the U.S. presidency. President Claudia Sheinbaum is tasked with mitigating the impact on trade, migration, and security.

Trump's proposals, including tariffs and aggressive actions against drug cartels, present hurdles for Mexico. However, strategic negotiation focusing on migration could help ease these tensions.

As the 2026 USMCA review looms, Mexico plans to arm itself with strong political strategies. The relationship with China could further complicate matters, with security issues like fentanyl high on the agenda.

