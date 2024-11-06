Left Menu

Congress Shake-Up: A New Dawn for Himachal Pradesh PCC

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has dissolved the entire Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) in Himachal Pradesh, along with district and block units. This restructuring effort follows factionalism and internal conflicts, highlighted by a recent Rajya Sabha election loss due to cross-voting by Congress MLAs.

  • Country:
  • India

In a major overhaul, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has dissolved the entire Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC), district, and block units in Himachal Pradesh, effective immediately.

This move, perceived as part of Congress' plan to restructure its Himachal unit, marks the first significant change since the party formed the state government. Pratibha Singh, the outgoing president and wife of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, now serves on the Congress Working Committee, the party's top decision-making body, after her appointment as state chief in 2022.

The persistent factionalism within the Himachal Congress was evident during the Rajya Sabha election in February, when Congress nominee Abhishek Singhvi lost to BJP's Harsh Mahajan after several Congress MLAs defected and cross-voted for the opposition candidate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

