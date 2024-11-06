Left Menu

Elon Musk's Meme-Fueled Reaction to US Election: A Social Media Spectacle

Elon Musk, owner of X, took social media by storm with meme-laden reactions to the US election results and Donald Trump's victory. Musk, known for his sardonic humor, shared images and posts that quickly went viral, including memes featuring other users and political figures, inciting varied responses online.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 18:46 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 18:46 IST
Elon Musk unleashed a meme frenzy on social media following Donald Trump's significant win in the US elections. Known for his irreverent humor, Musk shared a series of witty posts reflecting on the election outcomes with characteristic sarcasm and cheek.

From SpaceX undertones to humorous depictions of Trump and musical references, Musk seemed in top form. One notable meme featured Musk alongside Trump dancing to 'Stayin' Alive', creating waves of amusement among online audiences.

These antics were part of a broader tapestry of satirical content across social media, with others joining in. Musk's blend of commentary resonated well, capturing the divided emotions surrounding the election results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

