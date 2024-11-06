Euphoria in Jammu as NC Workers Celebrate Resolution on JK's Special Status
National Conference workers celebrated a resolution passed by the JK Assembly urging dialogue with the Centre for restoring the state's special status. The resolution, introduced by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, was criticized by BJP members. NC leaders see this as the first step towards fulfilling their electoral manifesto.
- Country:
- India
National Conference workers in Jammu celebrated the recent passage of a resolution in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly that urges the central government to initiate dialogue with elected representatives for the restoration of the state's special status.
Led by provincial president R L Gupta and secretary Sheikh Bashir, the NC workers assembled at the party headquarters, showcasing exuberance with party flags, drumbeats, and cracker bursts, marking a step towards fulfilling its manifesto promise.
The resolution was moved by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary to restore the special status revoked by the Modi government in 2019. Despite opposition from BJP members, NC leaders hailed the resolution as a victory for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India values close cooperation within BRICS which has emerged as an important platform for dialogue and discussion: PM Modi.
BRICS Summit: A Strategic Dialogue for Global Development
Strengthening Ties: India-Singapore Defence Ministers' Dialogue 2024
India Advocates Peaceful Resolution in Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Modi and Xi's Crucial Diplomatic Dialogue at BRICS Summit