Euphoria in Jammu as NC Workers Celebrate Resolution on JK's Special Status

National Conference workers in Jammu celebrated the recent passage of a resolution in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly that urges the central government to initiate dialogue with elected representatives for the restoration of the state's special status.

Led by provincial president R L Gupta and secretary Sheikh Bashir, the NC workers assembled at the party headquarters, showcasing exuberance with party flags, drumbeats, and cracker bursts, marking a step towards fulfilling its manifesto promise.

The resolution was moved by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary to restore the special status revoked by the Modi government in 2019. Despite opposition from BJP members, NC leaders hailed the resolution as a victory for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

