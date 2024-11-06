Left Menu

Amit Shah to Lead Strategies at Anti-Terror Conference 2024

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to lead the 'Anti-Terror Conference-2024' focusing on unifying efforts across government agencies to combat terrorism. The two-day event aims to forge future counter-terrorism policies and is organized by the National Investigation Agency with insights from various fields to enhance national security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 19:04 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 19:04 IST
Amit Shah to Lead Strategies at Anti-Terror Conference 2024
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will spearhead the 'Anti-Terror Conference-2024' this Thursday, aiming to enhance coordination among stakeholders for a comprehensive government approach to combat terrorism. Hosted by the National Investigation Agency, the event seeks to sculpt future policies, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The conference is set to amalgamate senior police officials, central agency officers, and experts from diverse fields such as law, forensics, and technology. Key topics will include legal frameworks, prosecution challenges, and integrating emerging technologies in counter-terrorism efforts. Additionally, international legal cooperation and strategies for dismantling terrorist networks will be discussed.

Described as a crucial meeting for various operational forces and experts engaged in counter-terrorism, the conference reflects India's commitment to a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism as per the central government's stance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024