Amit Shah to Lead Strategies at Anti-Terror Conference 2024

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will spearhead the 'Anti-Terror Conference-2024' this Thursday, aiming to enhance coordination among stakeholders for a comprehensive government approach to combat terrorism. Hosted by the National Investigation Agency, the event seeks to sculpt future policies, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The conference is set to amalgamate senior police officials, central agency officers, and experts from diverse fields such as law, forensics, and technology. Key topics will include legal frameworks, prosecution challenges, and integrating emerging technologies in counter-terrorism efforts. Additionally, international legal cooperation and strategies for dismantling terrorist networks will be discussed.

Described as a crucial meeting for various operational forces and experts engaged in counter-terrorism, the conference reflects India's commitment to a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism as per the central government's stance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

