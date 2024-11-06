France's Court Ends Sultan's Heirs' Legal Battle
France's highest civil court rejected an appeal by the heirs of the last Sultan of Sulu, ending a lengthy legal battle involving a $14.9 billion arbitration award concerning a colonial-era land deal with Malaysia. The decision supports a previous Paris court ruling in favor of Malaysia.
France's highest civil court has put an end to the legal battle waged by the heirs of the last Sultan of Sulu against Malaysia. The court dismissed an appeal from the heirs, who had won a $14.9 billion arbitration award over a colonial-era land deal dispute.
A French arbitration court had initially granted the large award in 2022. However, the Malaysian government successfully challenged its enforcement in a Paris court, a decision now upheld by the Cour de Cassation.
This ruling marks the conclusion of the heirs' attempts to claim Malaysian assets, drawing a definitive line under the years-long legal confrontation.
