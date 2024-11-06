Imran Khan's Outcry: 'A Massacre of Democracy'
Imran Khan criticized the Pakistani government's decision to extend the tenure of the three services chiefs, calling it a 'massacre of democracy.' He urged the public to protest peacefully against the 'Extension Mafia' that he claims undermines democracy. The controversial move extends the Army Chief's term until 2027.
Incarcerated former prime minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, has outspokenly criticized the government's decision to extend the tenure of key military leaders. He lambasted the move as a 'massacre of democracy' and urged public resistance against what he terms the 'Extension Mafia.'
The Pakistani Parliament recently passed legislation extending the terms of the army, air force, and navy chiefs from three to five years. This development is perceived by many as a directive from the highly influential Army Chief, Gen Asim Munir, whose term now lasts until November 2027.
Khan, speaking from Adiala Jail, insisted that the people of Pakistan must mobilize for a 'Revolution of Justice' to ensure democracy prevails. He warned of the detrimental impact of forced tenure extensions on democratic institutions and called for a nationwide peaceful protest against this legislative decision.
