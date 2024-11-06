Left Menu

Imran Khan's Outcry: 'A Massacre of Democracy'

Imran Khan criticized the Pakistani government's decision to extend the tenure of the three services chiefs, calling it a 'massacre of democracy.' He urged the public to protest peacefully against the 'Extension Mafia' that he claims undermines democracy. The controversial move extends the Army Chief's term until 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 06-11-2024 19:17 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 19:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Incarcerated former prime minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, has outspokenly criticized the government's decision to extend the tenure of key military leaders. He lambasted the move as a 'massacre of democracy' and urged public resistance against what he terms the 'Extension Mafia.'

The Pakistani Parliament recently passed legislation extending the terms of the army, air force, and navy chiefs from three to five years. This development is perceived by many as a directive from the highly influential Army Chief, Gen Asim Munir, whose term now lasts until November 2027.

Khan, speaking from Adiala Jail, insisted that the people of Pakistan must mobilize for a 'Revolution of Justice' to ensure democracy prevails. He warned of the detrimental impact of forced tenure extensions on democratic institutions and called for a nationwide peaceful protest against this legislative decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

