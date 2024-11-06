Left Menu

Controversy Over Jammu and Kashmir's Special Status Resolution

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Sat Paul Sharma criticized the National Conference for passing a resolution on restoring the region's special status, deeming it unconstitutional. He urged Congress to clarify its position and warned of consequences for those involved, stating the resolution breaches parliamentary privilege.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 06-11-2024 19:51 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 19:51 IST
  • India

In a sharp rebuke, Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Sat Paul Sharma accused the ruling National Conference of acting unconstitutionally with its resolution to restore the state's special status.

Sharma urged coalition partner Congress to declare its stance, labeling the move a breach of parliamentary privilege.

He emphasized the resolution's focus on Articles 370 and 35A as politically motivated, potentially inciting consequences for those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

