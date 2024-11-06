Left Menu

Red Constitution Sparks Political Storm in Maharashtra

Rahul Gandhi's use of a red-covered Indian Constitution copy during a Maharashtra campaign stirs controversy, with BJP questioning his intentions. Congress defends the choice, citing red as auspicious in Hinduism. The debate underscores larger ideological clashes, with accusations of anti-nationalism and political opportunism flying across both sides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-11-2024 19:54 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 19:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The color of the copy of the Indian Constitution held by Rahul Gandhi became a political lightning rod in Maharashtra on Wednesday, as the BJP questioned the intent behind it.

Congress quickly defended the choice, citing that red holds auspicious significance in Hinduism, countering allegations from the BJP.

Rahul Gandhi was campaigning for the Congress-NCP(SP)-Shiv Sena (UBT) coalition, and the color red traditionally symbolizes Marxism or communism in politics, adding to the controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

