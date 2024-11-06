Red Constitution Sparks Political Storm in Maharashtra

The color of the copy of the Indian Constitution held by Rahul Gandhi became a political lightning rod in Maharashtra on Wednesday, as the BJP questioned the intent behind it.

Congress quickly defended the choice, citing that red holds auspicious significance in Hinduism, countering allegations from the BJP.

Rahul Gandhi was campaigning for the Congress-NCP(SP)-Shiv Sena (UBT) coalition, and the color red traditionally symbolizes Marxism or communism in politics, adding to the controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)