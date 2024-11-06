Politics in the Wayanad Spotlight: LDF vs UDF Battle Heats Up

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led UDF, claiming that Kerala's advancement has been exclusive to the tenure of the LDF administration. His remarks came while campaigning for LDF's Sathyan Mokeri in the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election, where Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and BJP's Navya Haridas are also in the fray.

Vijayan highlighted several developmental projects including the national highway widening and the Gail pipeline as successes of the LDF rule. He argued, if the Congress-led UDF was in power over the past eight years, setbacks in crucial sectors such as general education and health would have been inevitable.

The Wayanad constituency is in the spotlight as it was vacated by Rahul Gandhi, setting the stage for a high-profile contest. Political dynamics intensify with the Wayanad bypoll scheduled for November 13, as Vijayan makes a fervent appeal to voters to back the continued progress by supporting Mokeri.

(With inputs from agencies.)