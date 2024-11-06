Left Menu

Politics in the Wayanad Spotlight: LDF vs UDF Battle Heats Up

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized the Congress-led UDF while highlighting the progress made under LDF governance. His comments came during the campaign for LDF candidate Sathyan Mokeri in the Wayanad bypoll, against Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and BJP's Navya Haridas. Vijayan urged voters to support Mokeri, emphasizing developmental achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 06-11-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 20:06 IST
Politics in the Wayanad Spotlight: LDF vs UDF Battle Heats Up
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led UDF, claiming that Kerala's advancement has been exclusive to the tenure of the LDF administration. His remarks came while campaigning for LDF's Sathyan Mokeri in the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election, where Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and BJP's Navya Haridas are also in the fray.

Vijayan highlighted several developmental projects including the national highway widening and the Gail pipeline as successes of the LDF rule. He argued, if the Congress-led UDF was in power over the past eight years, setbacks in crucial sectors such as general education and health would have been inevitable.

The Wayanad constituency is in the spotlight as it was vacated by Rahul Gandhi, setting the stage for a high-profile contest. Political dynamics intensify with the Wayanad bypoll scheduled for November 13, as Vijayan makes a fervent appeal to voters to back the continued progress by supporting Mokeri.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024