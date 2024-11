Kamala Harris Faces Union Setback Amid Rising Inflation Woes

In a tense September meeting at a prominent union's Washington headquarters, Vice President Kamala Harris vowed to protect union jobs more effectively than Trump, but met with skepticism from Teamsters' leaders. They cited insufficient efforts by Harris and President Biden in championing union workers' causes.

Days later, the union declined to endorse a Democratic presidential candidate for the first time in decades, spotlighting a key failure of Harris' campaign: resonating with economically-concerned voters. Her loss to Trump, amid high inflation and immigration issues, reflects a significant political shift favoring Republicans among working-class voters.

Despite historical milestones and backing from celebrities, Harris' campaign struggled against misinformation and right-wing narratives. The economic and political climate nudged voter trust towards Trump's handling of financial issues, marking a challenging race amid evolving American voting dynamics.

