Maha Vikas Aghadi's Bold Promises: A New Hope for Maharashtra

The Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in Maharashtra pledges Rs 3,000 monthly and free bus travel for women, Rs 3 lakh loan waivers for farmers, and Rs 4,000 monthly for unemployed youth, among other promises. Their plans also include a caste census and lifting reservation caps if elected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-11-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 20:51 IST
Maha Vikas Aghadi's Bold Promises: A New Hope for Maharashtra
The Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance made groundbreaking promises on Wednesday, aiming to surpass the ruling coalition in Maharashtra. They vowed to provide Rs 3,000 monthly and free state transport bus travel for women.

Focusing on farmers, the Shiv Sena (UBT)-NCP(SP)-Congress coalition promised loan waivers up to Rs 3 lakh and an additional Rs 50,000 for regular loan repayments, just days before the November 20 state assembly elections.

The alliance's promises also extend to a Rs 4,000 monthly allowance for unemployed youth, health insurance covering up to Rs 25 lakh, and free medications. They also pledged a state caste census and to lift the 50% cap on reservations if given power at the Centre.

(With inputs from agencies.)

