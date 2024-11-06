Germany's Coalition Dilemma Amidst Trump's Return

Donald Trump's potential return to the U.S. presidency amplifies the urgency for a decisive German government, officials highlighted before a critical meeting regarding Chancellor Olaf Scholz's struggling coalition.

The coalition faces strained relations between Scholz's Social Democrats, the Greens, and the Free Democrats, stemming from conflicting economic strategies. Recent crisis gatherings aimed to reconcile differences on budgeting and economic compromise.

SPD General Secretary Matthias Miersch emphasized the dire stakes, prompting expectations of a resolution. Opposition voices argue for new elections, citing inefficiencies in Scholz's government, especially with economic challenges exacerbated by Trump's policies.

