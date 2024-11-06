Left Menu

Former PM Deve Gowda Challenges Congress Candidate's Lake Filling Claims

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda questioned Congress candidate CP Yogeshwar's claims of filling 17 lakes, reminding him about the Iggalur Dam construction initiated during his tenure. While supporting NDA’s Nikhil Kumaraswamy, Gowda critiqued Congress’s promises and urged youth to act against alleged malpractices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 21:47 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 21:47 IST
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (Pic/@hd_kumaraswamy. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a direct challenge to Congress candidate CP Yogeshwar, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda raised questions about his claims of filling 17 lakes. Gowda, who addressed a crowd while campaigning for NDA candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy in Channapattana, pointed to the Iggalur Dam, a project he initiated during his tenure as Chief Minister.

Gowda criticized Yogeshwar's self-proclaimed title of 'Bhagirath' for contesting two elections, arguing that during his own tenure, significant funds were allocated for water infrastructure. He highlighted the irony of Yogeshwar claiming credit for the BJP-led government's achievements without extending similar efforts while in Congress.

The former PM, emphasizing his legacy of dam constructions, accused Congress of failing to fulfill its promises. Asserting that Congress MLAs were involved in corruption, he encouraged young voters to read about his contributions and support Nikhil Kumaraswamy to uproot Congress from power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

