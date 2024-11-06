Former PM Deve Gowda Challenges Congress Candidate's Lake Filling Claims

In a direct challenge to Congress candidate CP Yogeshwar, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda raised questions about his claims of filling 17 lakes. Gowda, who addressed a crowd while campaigning for NDA candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy in Channapattana, pointed to the Iggalur Dam, a project he initiated during his tenure as Chief Minister.

Gowda criticized Yogeshwar's self-proclaimed title of 'Bhagirath' for contesting two elections, arguing that during his own tenure, significant funds were allocated for water infrastructure. He highlighted the irony of Yogeshwar claiming credit for the BJP-led government's achievements without extending similar efforts while in Congress.

The former PM, emphasizing his legacy of dam constructions, accused Congress of failing to fulfill its promises. Asserting that Congress MLAs were involved in corruption, he encouraged young voters to read about his contributions and support Nikhil Kumaraswamy to uproot Congress from power.

(With inputs from agencies.)