Mithun Chakraborty Faces FIRs Over Provocative Comments at BJP Event

Actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty has landed in controversy after two FIRs were filed against him for allegedly making provocative remarks at a BJP event in Salt Lake, Kolkata, police reported.

The remarks were allegedly made on October 27, during a gathering at the Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre, attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

While Chakraborty was unavailable for comment, BJP leaders accused the TMC government of political vendetta, claims TMC leaders have dismissed as unfounded.

(With inputs from agencies.)