Mithun Chakraborty Faces FIRs Over Provocative Comments at BJP Event
Two FIRs have been lodged against Mithun Chakraborty for allegedly provocative statements at a BJP event in Kolkata. This has sparked allegations of political vendetta by BJP leaders against the TMC government. The investigation is ongoing as both parties exchange accusations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-11-2024 21:50 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 21:50 IST
Actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty has landed in controversy after two FIRs were filed against him for allegedly making provocative remarks at a BJP event in Salt Lake, Kolkata, police reported.
The remarks were allegedly made on October 27, during a gathering at the Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre, attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
While Chakraborty was unavailable for comment, BJP leaders accused the TMC government of political vendetta, claims TMC leaders have dismissed as unfounded.
