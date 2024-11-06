Congress Overhaul in Himachal: Restructuring Amidst Factionalism

In a decisive move, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has dissolved the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) unit in Himachal Pradesh, including the district and block units, with immediate effect. This comes as part of an effort to restructure the party's organization within the state.

The decision surfaces amid internal strife, highlighted during the Rajya Sabha elections, where several Congress MLAs defected, resulting in Congress nominee Abhishek Singhvi's loss to BJP's Harsh Mahajan. Notably, Pratibha Singh remains the state Congress chief.

This restructuring aims to address factional divisions and revitalize the party's leadership, but has also drawn criticism from the BJP, which claims the dissolution is a sign of the Congress's internal discord.

