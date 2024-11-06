Left Menu

Call for Peace in Kashmir: A Plea for Yasin Malik

Mushaal Hussein Mullick urges Rahul Gandhi to debate in Parliament over her husband Yasin Malik's plight, highlighting Malik's conversion to non-violence. Malik, facing death penalty in a sedition case, is on hunger strike for humane treatment in jail. She stresses Malik's potential for restoring peace in Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 06-11-2024 21:54 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 21:54 IST
In a passionate appeal, Mushaal Hussein Mullick has called upon India's Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to facilitate a parliamentary debate on the case of her husband, Yasin Malik, the imprisoned leader of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF). Mullick argues that her husband, whose trial is rooted in a three-decade-old sedition accusation for which the National Investigation Agency (NIA) seeks the death penalty, possesses the ability to bring genuine peace to Jammu and Kashmir.

Yasin Malik, who has adopted non-violence after renouncing armed struggle, is self-representing in the Delhi High Court against the NIA's appeal for his capital punishment. Mullick has emphasized Malik's indefinite hunger strike protesting against the alleged inhumane treatment he faces in prison, a situation she claims risks his life and contradicts his peaceful stance.

Mullick's letter to Rahul Gandhi underscores the alleged victimization of Malik by the BJP government, citing persistent accusations and trials. She urges Gandhi to leverage his influence in Parliament to discuss Malik's case with the hope of advancing real peace, considering the Kashmir region's delicate socio-political climate post the 2019 abrogation of Article 370.

(With inputs from agencies.)

