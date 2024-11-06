Left Menu

Trump's Triumphant Michigan Comeback

Donald Trump reclaimed Michigan for the Republicans, winning its 15 electoral votes. Trump's win comes after Joe Biden flipped the state in 2020. Concerns in metro Detroit about Biden's Israel-Hamas war stance may have impacted Kamala Harris's campaign. The AP declared Trump winner at 12:54 PM EST.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-11-2024 23:30 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 23:30 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant political development, former President Donald Trump has won Michigan, reclaiming the key battleground state and its 15 electoral votes for the Republicans. The victory comes after President Joe Biden turned the state blue in the 2020 election during his path to the White House.

Trump's victory signals a shift in the political landscape of Michigan, a state he narrowly secured in 2016 by just over 10,000 votes. His win that year marked the first time a Republican presidential candidate claimed Michigan in almost three decades.

Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump's Democratic opponent, struggled to galvanize the Democratic base in metro Detroit. Dissatisfaction over the Biden administration's approach to the Israel-Hamas conflict is believed to have played a role in this shift. The Associated Press officially announced Trump's win at 12:54 PM EST.

(With inputs from agencies.)

