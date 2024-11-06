Trump's Historic Return: A Second Non-Consecutive Term at 78

Donald Trump's recent victory in the presidential election has broken several historical records, even as it halted Vice President Kamala Harris from achieving her own firsts as president. Notably, Trump, at 78, has become the oldest individual to be elected as US president.

When inaugurated on January 20, 2025, Trump will surpass Joe Biden in age at the time of their first inaugurations. His running mate, JD Vance, at 40, makes an impression as the third-youngest vice president. Trump's achievement ties him with Grover Cleveland for being elected to two non-consecutive presidential terms.

Aside from his electoral accomplishments, Trump's term will be marked by his standing as the first US president with a felony conviction, having been found guilty in 2023 of crimes related to the 2016 election. Uniquely troubled, Trump remains the only commander-in-chief impeached twice, though both times acquitted by the Senate.

