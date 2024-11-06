Left Menu

Trump's Historic Return: A Second Non-Consecutive Term at 78

Donald Trump's latest election win is historic, marking several significant firsts and seconds. At 78, he becomes the oldest US president-elect, winning two non-consecutive terms, joining only Grover Cleveland in this achievement. Additionally, Trump holds the distinction of having multiple impeachments and a felony conviction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-11-2024 23:52 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 23:52 IST
Trump's Historic Return: A Second Non-Consecutive Term at 78
  • Country:
  • United States

Donald Trump's recent victory in the presidential election has broken several historical records, even as it halted Vice President Kamala Harris from achieving her own firsts as president. Notably, Trump, at 78, has become the oldest individual to be elected as US president.

When inaugurated on January 20, 2025, Trump will surpass Joe Biden in age at the time of their first inaugurations. His running mate, JD Vance, at 40, makes an impression as the third-youngest vice president. Trump's achievement ties him with Grover Cleveland for being elected to two non-consecutive presidential terms.

Aside from his electoral accomplishments, Trump's term will be marked by his standing as the first US president with a felony conviction, having been found guilty in 2023 of crimes related to the 2016 election. Uniquely troubled, Trump remains the only commander-in-chief impeached twice, though both times acquitted by the Senate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024