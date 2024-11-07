Political Turmoil: Suspensions Rock Kalyan Ahead of Elections

In a significant shake-up within Maharashtra's political scene, controversial Shiv Sena leader Mahesh Gaikwad and nine others have been suspended for engaging in activities considered counter to party interests during the ongoing assembly elections.

Gaikwad is no stranger to controversy, having previously been the subject of an attack by BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad in Ulhasnagar in February over a longstanding feud.

Additionally, the BJP has decided to suspend Kalyan Mandal President Varun Patil for six years following his decision to run as an independent candidate, further intensifying the political drama in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)