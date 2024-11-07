Historic Transition: Biden Calls to Congratulate Trump
US President Joe Biden called president-elect Donald Trump to congratulate him on his victory. Biden also spoke with Vice President Kamala Harris. He expressed commitment to a smooth transition and the importance of unity. An invitation to meet at the White House was extended to Trump.
- Country:
- United States
In a significant move, US President Joe Biden reached out to president-elect Donald Trump via phone on Thursday to extend his congratulations on Trump's victory, according to the White House.
Biden also conveyed his admiration to Vice President Kamala Harris for her historic campaign journey. This gesture further cements Biden's commitment to ensuring a seamless transition of power.
During the discussion, Biden emphasized the need for unity and expressed his dedication to working collaboratively for the nation's cohesion. An invitation was extended to Trump to visit the White House, where arrangements are being made for a future meeting.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Biden
- Trump
- White House
- transition
- congratulations
- unity
- Kamala Harris
- victory
- election
- historic
ALSO READ
Kamala Harris' Battle Plan Against Trump's Electoral Challenge
Tibetan and Indian Leaders Unite for Collaborative Community Solutions
Marital rape case: SC fixes pleas against grant of immunity to husbands under penal provisions for hearing after 4 weeks by another bench.
Debate Intensifies: Legal Immunity and Marital Rape in India
Mohanji Honored with Sivananda Humanitarian Award: A Celebration of Unity and Heritage