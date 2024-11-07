Historic Transition: Biden Calls to Congratulate Trump

In a significant move, US President Joe Biden reached out to president-elect Donald Trump via phone on Thursday to extend his congratulations on Trump's victory, according to the White House.

Biden also conveyed his admiration to Vice President Kamala Harris for her historic campaign journey. This gesture further cements Biden's commitment to ensuring a seamless transition of power.

During the discussion, Biden emphasized the need for unity and expressed his dedication to working collaboratively for the nation's cohesion. An invitation was extended to Trump to visit the White House, where arrangements are being made for a future meeting.

