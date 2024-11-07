Left Menu

Historic Transition: Biden Calls to Congratulate Trump

US President Joe Biden called president-elect Donald Trump to congratulate him on his victory. Biden also spoke with Vice President Kamala Harris. He expressed commitment to a smooth transition and the importance of unity. An invitation to meet at the White House was extended to Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-11-2024 01:31 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 01:31 IST
In a significant move, US President Joe Biden reached out to president-elect Donald Trump via phone on Thursday to extend his congratulations on Trump's victory, according to the White House.

Biden also conveyed his admiration to Vice President Kamala Harris for her historic campaign journey. This gesture further cements Biden's commitment to ensuring a seamless transition of power.

During the discussion, Biden emphasized the need for unity and expressed his dedication to working collaboratively for the nation's cohesion. An invitation was extended to Trump to visit the White House, where arrangements are being made for a future meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

