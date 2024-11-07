Kamala Harris' Defeat: A Reflection on Biden's Legacy

The aftermath of the election has left Democrats grappling with Kamala Harris' defeat, seen as a blow to President Joe Biden's legacy. Harris, although not Biden, became a focal point as she conceded to President-elect Donald Trump.

Some of Biden's allies argue his decision to seek reelection until summer was untimely, affecting the party's chances. Andrew Yang, a former Democratic contender, believes an earlier exit might have led to different results. Biden, who pledged to restore the soul of America, is now paving the way for Trump's second term.

The president's decision to hand over his campaign to Harris late in the cycle has sparked frustration among Democratic strategists. Critics argue that an earlier decision might have granted Harris the opportunity to differentiate herself from Biden's administration's perceived failings.

