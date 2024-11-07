Left Menu

Diplomatic Golf: Ishiba Aims to Tee Up Relations with Trump

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba seeks to establish a rapport with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, hoping to mirror the strong ties forged by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Despite current political instability in Japan, Ishiba aims for a diplomatic meeting to strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance.

Shigeru Ishiba

In a strategic attempt to strengthen diplomatic ties, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is keen to meet U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. Ishiba follows the path of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who closely engaged with Trump during his first term to solidify Japan-U.S. relations.

Following a brief phone conversation with Trump, Ishiba expressed optimism about future discussions. Plans for a meeting are being considered around the G20 summit in Brazil, though formal confirmations have yet to emerge from Trump's office.

Japan's diplomatic circles are pushing to preemptively address potential economic friction, such as tariffs and defense funding. However, unlike Abe, Ishiba's political footing is tenuous, given his coalition's recent loss of a parliamentary majority, casting uncertainty on his diplomatic efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

