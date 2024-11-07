Left Menu

Modi and Trump's Renewed Partnership: A Commitment to Progress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President-elect Donald Trump have reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing bilateral ties in various sectors, following a phone call. Modi congratulated Trump for his electoral victory, emphasizing the trust of Americans in his leadership. They discussed strengthening the India-US partnership for mutual and global benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-11-2024 11:15 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 11:13 IST
Donald Trump (Photo credit/Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President-elect Donald Trump have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations across several sectors, as confirmed by India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday.

During a phone conversation, Modi congratulated Trump on his election victory, describing it as a testament to the deep trust of American citizens in his leadership and vision. Modi also commended the Republican Party's success in the Congressional elections.

The leaders expressed the importance of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, underscoring its benefits for both nations and global peace. They recalled the positive trajectory of their partnership, highlighting key interactions such as the 'Howdy Modi' and 'Namaste Trump' events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

