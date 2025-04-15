India-Slovakia Forge Strategic Defence Partnership

In a significant move, JCBL Group announced that its defence arm, Airbornics Defence & Space Pvt Ltd (ADSL), will collaborate with Slovakia to develop next-generation technologies for light tanks and combat vehicles. This partnership was formalized through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) during President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Slovakia.

ADSL will focus on the indigenous development and manufacturing of critical combat systems for light tanks, which includes turrets, active protection systems, and more. This initiative underscores the goals of India's Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign, emphasizing local manufacturing and technological advancements.

The strategic alliance aims to facilitate technology transfer and co-development of advanced combat platforms designed for challenging terrains. The collaboration also paves the way for future defence exports, leveraging Slovakia's technological capabilities alongside India's industrial strengths.

(With inputs from agencies.)