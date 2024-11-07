Midnight Raid Sparks Political Tempest in Palakkad

A controversial midnight police raid at a hotel in Palakkad has triggered a fierce political storm, intensifying the stakes amidst bypolls in the region. The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala is pressing for a probe into alleged black money operations revealed by CCTV footage.

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan has called for an investigation following the emergence of footage showing a Congress worker arriving with a trolley bag, prompting allegations from the Congress-led UDF against CPI(M) for media manipulation.

In a further twist, BJP state president K Surendran claimed police cooperation in concealing the alleged Congress-CPI(M) arrangement, adding a complex layer to the unfolding political drama.

