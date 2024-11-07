Midnight Raid Sparks Political Tempest in Palakkad
A highly contentious midnight police raid at a Palakkad hotel has fueled political tensions in Kerala. The CPI(M) demands an investigation into alleged black money, while the Congress accuses CPI(M) of orchestrating the raid. BJP backs Congress claims of police complicity.
A controversial midnight police raid at a hotel in Palakkad has triggered a fierce political storm, intensifying the stakes amidst bypolls in the region. The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala is pressing for a probe into alleged black money operations revealed by CCTV footage.
CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan has called for an investigation following the emergence of footage showing a Congress worker arriving with a trolley bag, prompting allegations from the Congress-led UDF against CPI(M) for media manipulation.
In a further twist, BJP state president K Surendran claimed police cooperation in concealing the alleged Congress-CPI(M) arrangement, adding a complex layer to the unfolding political drama.
