High-Stakes Battle Unfolds in Pune's Kothrud Constituency
Chandrakant Patil, a Maharashtra minister, faces a tough triangular contest in Pune's Kothrud constituency. Despite being a BJP stronghold, he faces challenges from Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS candidates due to local infrastructure issues. Traffic woes and lack of development are key voter concerns ahead of the elections.
- Country:
- India
In Pune's Kothrud constituency, Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil finds himself in a fierce three-way electoral contest. As a BJP candidate, he is determined to retain the seat, grappling with challenges posed by Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS nominees. The constituency, known for its upmarket status and Brahmin-dominated demographics, features over 4 lakh voters voicing concerns over pressing infrastructure issues such as traffic and road conditions, just ahead of the upcoming November state polls.
While the BJP has maintained dominance in Kothrud since 2014, Patil's candidacy has faced significant resistance. Shiv Sena's Chandrakant Mokate and MNS's Kishor Shinde have risen as formidable opponents. Mokate, proclaiming himself the 'son of the soil,' criticized the lack of infrastructure progress since his tenure ended in 2014. This sentiment resonates with residents who lament the ongoing traffic challenges and unfulfilled infrastructure promises.
Nonetheless, Patil remains optimistic, emphasizing his deep-rooted connection with Kothrud and citing previous electoral successes, including a substantial lead in recent Lok Sabha polls. Support from local BJP members and coalition alliances further boosts Patil's confidence, aiming for a resounding victory. The battle in Kothrud is not just about electoral supremacy but also a reflection of governance and development issues increasingly prioritized by the constituency's electorate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Simmer in Budhni: BJP Supporters Demand Change in Candidate
Priyanka Gandhi's Political Debut Sparks BJP's 'Dynasty' Allegations
Political Shuffle: C P Yogeeshwara Switches from BJP to Congress
BJP leader Yogeeshwara joins Congress ahead of Assembly by-polls in Karnataka.
JMM list shows they lack candidates for Jharkhand polls: Assam CM Himanta on BJP leaders joining state's ruling party.