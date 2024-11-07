High-Stakes Battle Unfolds in Pune's Kothrud Constituency

In Pune's Kothrud constituency, Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil finds himself in a fierce three-way electoral contest. As a BJP candidate, he is determined to retain the seat, grappling with challenges posed by Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS nominees. The constituency, known for its upmarket status and Brahmin-dominated demographics, features over 4 lakh voters voicing concerns over pressing infrastructure issues such as traffic and road conditions, just ahead of the upcoming November state polls.

While the BJP has maintained dominance in Kothrud since 2014, Patil's candidacy has faced significant resistance. Shiv Sena's Chandrakant Mokate and MNS's Kishor Shinde have risen as formidable opponents. Mokate, proclaiming himself the 'son of the soil,' criticized the lack of infrastructure progress since his tenure ended in 2014. This sentiment resonates with residents who lament the ongoing traffic challenges and unfulfilled infrastructure promises.

Nonetheless, Patil remains optimistic, emphasizing his deep-rooted connection with Kothrud and citing previous electoral successes, including a substantial lead in recent Lok Sabha polls. Support from local BJP members and coalition alliances further boosts Patil's confidence, aiming for a resounding victory. The battle in Kothrud is not just about electoral supremacy but also a reflection of governance and development issues increasingly prioritized by the constituency's electorate.

