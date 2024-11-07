European Leaders Urge Georgia for Reforms

In a joint statement, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk voiced concerns about the political landscape in Georgia. The leaders stressed the necessity for reforms as a prerequisite for European Union accession talks.

The statement was prompted by widespread protests in Georgia against alleged electoral fraud by the ruling Georgian Dream party, perceived as pro-Russian. Demonstrators demand accountability and transparency in the democratic process.

Gathered at a summit in Budapest, European leaders discussed backing Ukraine, handling migration, and bolstering economic security. They collectively urged Georgia to repeal legislation conflicting with European values to progress in their EU accession bid.

