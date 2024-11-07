Left Menu

European Leaders Urge Georgia for Reforms

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk have expressed their concerns over Georgia's political situation, insisting on reforms for EU talks. They emphasize the reversal of recent legislation aligning with European principles for accession negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 11:59 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 11:59 IST
In a joint statement, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk voiced concerns about the political landscape in Georgia. The leaders stressed the necessity for reforms as a prerequisite for European Union accession talks.

The statement was prompted by widespread protests in Georgia against alleged electoral fraud by the ruling Georgian Dream party, perceived as pro-Russian. Demonstrators demand accountability and transparency in the democratic process.

Gathered at a summit in Budapest, European leaders discussed backing Ukraine, handling migration, and bolstering economic security. They collectively urged Georgia to repeal legislation conflicting with European values to progress in their EU accession bid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

