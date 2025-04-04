Political Turmoil: South Korea's Battle Over Democracy
The South Korean Constitutional Court has unseated President Yoon Suk Yeol, testing the country's democratic resilience. Impeached over declaring martial law, Yoon's legal struggles deepen partisan divides. The nation now faces a precarious 60-day presidential election amidst significant political instability and heightened public distrust.
- Country:
- South Korea
The South Korean Constitutional Court has removed President Yoon Suk Yeol from office, citing constitutional violations. This decision signifies a critical moment for South Korea's democracy amidst escalating political divides.
The impeachment stems from Yoon's martial law declaration and the controversial deployment of troops to parliament and electoral sites. Despite his removal, Yoon's presence continues to cast a long shadow over the nation's political landscape.
South Korea must now hold a presidential election within the next 60 days. As the country braces for potentially disruptive elections, experts warn of increased polarisation, which threatens to destabilise the democratic process.
