Left Menu

Sharad Pawar Backs Nationwide Caste Census Amid Rising Calls for Change

NCP-SP leader Sharad Pawar supports Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's push for a caste census in India, asserting the need to potentially raise the reservation cap currently set at 50%. A comprehensive caste survey is underway in Telangana, reflecting growing demands for social justice and representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 12:10 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 12:10 IST
Sharad Pawar Backs Nationwide Caste Census Amid Rising Calls for Change
NCP-SP Supremo Sharad Pawar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) Supremo Sharad Pawar has lent his support to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's demand for a caste census in India. Pawar emphasized his party's advocacy over the past three years, suggesting that the census could lead to important revelations and potentially raise the current reservation limit of 50%.

Rahul Gandhi, speaking as Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to endorse a caste census, highlighting the representation challenges faced by marginalized communities. During a Hyderabad meeting, Gandhi pledged to abolish the 50% reservation cap to promote social justice and questioned Modi's silence on data relating to Dalits and OBCs in business and judiciary sectors.

A historic caste survey is currently underway in Telangana, marking the state's first such endeavor. Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar detailed the survey process involving 150 households per enumerator, with decisions to be influenced by findings. The comprehensive survey, promised during elections, will run from November 6 to November 30, aiming to address community needs and enhance representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024