Sharad Pawar Backs Nationwide Caste Census Amid Rising Calls for Change

In a significant political development, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) Supremo Sharad Pawar has lent his support to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's demand for a caste census in India. Pawar emphasized his party's advocacy over the past three years, suggesting that the census could lead to important revelations and potentially raise the current reservation limit of 50%.

Rahul Gandhi, speaking as Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to endorse a caste census, highlighting the representation challenges faced by marginalized communities. During a Hyderabad meeting, Gandhi pledged to abolish the 50% reservation cap to promote social justice and questioned Modi's silence on data relating to Dalits and OBCs in business and judiciary sectors.

A historic caste survey is currently underway in Telangana, marking the state's first such endeavor. Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar detailed the survey process involving 150 households per enumerator, with decisions to be influenced by findings. The comprehensive survey, promised during elections, will run from November 6 to November 30, aiming to address community needs and enhance representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)