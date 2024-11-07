Left Menu

Maharashtra Political Row: Ajit Pawar Stands Up for Sharad Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar condemned comments against his uncle, Sharad Pawar, by legislator Sadabhau Khot. Despite Khot apologizing and retracting his remarks, Ajit Pawar emphasized maintaining decorum in political discourse, especially at politically sensitive times like the upcoming state polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 07-11-2024 12:48 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 12:35 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has strongly criticized remarks made by ruling Mahayuti legislator Sadabhau Khot against his uncle, Sharad Pawar.

Khot issued an apology through a video message, retracting his statement and emphasizing that it was not intended to offend. The comments had sparked significant controversy ahead of the forthcoming state elections.

In a statement from Pune, Ajit Pawar condemned Khot's remarks, reiterating the importance of maintaining civility in political discussions and noted Khot's assurance that such incidents will not occur again in the future.

