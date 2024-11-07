Maharashtra Political Row: Ajit Pawar Stands Up for Sharad Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has strongly criticized remarks made by ruling Mahayuti legislator Sadabhau Khot against his uncle, Sharad Pawar.

Khot issued an apology through a video message, retracting his statement and emphasizing that it was not intended to offend. The comments had sparked significant controversy ahead of the forthcoming state elections.

In a statement from Pune, Ajit Pawar condemned Khot's remarks, reiterating the importance of maintaining civility in political discussions and noted Khot's assurance that such incidents will not occur again in the future.

