Political Battle: Uddhav Thackeray Criticized for Family-Focused Manifesto Launch

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule criticized Uddhav Thackeray for releasing his party's manifesto from home, accusing him of prioritizing family over the community. Thackeray promised free education for male students, price stabilization, and project cancellations. The opposition MVA also plans to release their manifesto for the Maharashtra assembly polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-11-2024 13:34 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 13:34 IST
Chandrashekhar Bawankule
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra BJP's chief, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, has aimed sharp criticism at Uddhav Thackeray for choosing to launch his party's manifesto from his residence, accusing him of prioritizing family over community needs.

Thackeray, who released the manifesto for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls from his home, has promised free education for male students, price stabilization of essentials, and the scrapping of the Dharavi redevelopment project.

Bawankule pointed out that Thackeray's actions are contrary to the traditional launch ethos of the Shiv Sena, suggesting a focus on familial interests over grassroots engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

