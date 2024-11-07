Left Menu

Odisha's Food Crisis: Tribals Resort to Mango Kernel Gruel

Naveen Patnaik accuses the Odisha government of failing tribal families, leading to two deaths from consuming mango kernel gruel due to insufficient food distribution. He blames the BJP-led state administration for halting rice provisions to the poor and urges action against misinformation.

Updated: 07-11-2024 15:34 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 15:34 IST
Naveen Patnaik
  Country:
  India

Odisha's former Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik, has criticized the state's government over the deaths of two tribal women in Kandhamal district, blaming inadequate food support.

The women reportedly consumed mango kernel gruel due to a lack of rice, a situation Patnaik attributes to the BJP government's cessation of tribal food provisions.

Patnaik urged party youth to counter misinformation and highlighted his administration's past efforts to ensure grain distribution, which he claims the current government has dismantled.

(With inputs from agencies.)

