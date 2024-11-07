Odisha's Food Crisis: Tribals Resort to Mango Kernel Gruel

Odisha's former Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik, has criticized the state's government over the deaths of two tribal women in Kandhamal district, blaming inadequate food support.

The women reportedly consumed mango kernel gruel due to a lack of rice, a situation Patnaik attributes to the BJP government's cessation of tribal food provisions.

Patnaik urged party youth to counter misinformation and highlighted his administration's past efforts to ensure grain distribution, which he claims the current government has dismantled.

(With inputs from agencies.)