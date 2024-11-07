India and US: Navigating Trade Dynamics Under Trump

Under President-elect Donald Trump, India is considering easier market access for U.S. firms if there is reciprocal action, according to insider sources. Trump’s election campaign highlighted India's high tariffs as a significant trade issue, pledging to increase U.S. tariffs on imports.

During Trump's first term from 2017 to 2021, while challenging India's trade policies, he maintained strong ties with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As Trump prepares for a second term, Indian officials are hopeful for improved trade relations, citing a growing mutual understanding between the leaders.

Sources indicate India might lower import tariffs, especially in the automotive sector, anticipating favorable trade terms for Indian exports. Despite trade criticisms, Trump has expressed admiration for Modi, and both nations have witnessed a decade of steady trade growth, with the U.S. as India's top export destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)