Refreshment Mix-Up Sparks Controversy in Himachal Pradesh

A mix-up involving the refreshments meant for Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu led to a probe, revealing an internal blunder labeled as an 'anti-government' act. The incident occurred when samosas and cakes intended for the CM were mistakenly served to his security staff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 07-11-2024 17:27 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 17:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected turn of events, refreshments meant for Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu were mistakenly served to his security staff, prompting a significant CID inquiry into the incident. The refreshments, including samosas and cakes, were sourced from Hotel Radisson Blue in Lakkar Bazaar and were intended for the CM during his visit to the CID headquarters.

The mix-up is traced back to a lack of coordination among officials, as detailed in an enquiry report by a deputy SP. A series of procedural miscommunications led to the refreshments being handed to the mechanical transport unit instead of the chief minister. The officer responsible for task delegation failed to ensure proper delivery to the intended recipient.

A note from a high-ranking CID official termed the conduct of those involved as 'anti-government,' suggesting an agenda-driven mishandling of the situation. The report highlights systemic communication gaps as contributing factors to the misstep, which has gained significant attention in state political circles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

