BJP Condemns JK's Resolution as Divisive Move by INDI Alliance
The BJP criticized the passing of a resolution in the J&K Assembly demanding the restoration of special status, accusing the Congress-led INDI Alliance of supporting extremism. Smriti Irani, a senior BJP leader, claimed the resolution disregards Parliament and Supreme Court decisions on Article 370, emphasizing a decline in terror incidents post-abrogation.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called the recent resolution passed in the Jammu and Kashmir (JK) Assembly a divisive act orchestrated by the Congress-led INDI Alliance. The resolution, which seeks to restore JK's special status, has been labeled by the BJP as an affront to India's unity.
Senior BJP leader Smriti Irani fiercely criticized the ruling National Conference (NC) and its allies for passing the resolution, insisting it shows disrespect towards the Parliament and Supreme Court's decision to revoke Article 370. Irani highlighted a significant reduction in terrorism-related incidents since the abrogation.
Irani questioned the Congress-led alliance's stance, suggesting they align with extremism and terrorism rather than focusing on development. She urged the Congress to clarify its position on issues affecting Jammu and Kashmir, specifically asking if they oppose the progress benefiting marginalized groups post-Article 370.
(With inputs from agencies.)
