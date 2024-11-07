Congress Criticizes Scindia Over Rahul Gandhi Remarks

Congress has launched a scathing attack on BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia over his recent remarks about Rahul Gandhi's article on modern monopolists, arguing that Scindia compromises his integrity to appease his current political allies.

The ongoing row delves into historical context, referencing the Scindia family's involvement with the British-era East India Company, a point of contention highlighted by Congress as a legacy of shifting loyalties and political maneuvers.

Notable figures from both parties engaged in a verbal tug-of-war over national pride and political privilege, as Congress accuses Scindia of personal betrayal following his departure to BJP, further exacerbating ideological rifts between the once-close allies.

